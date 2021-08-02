Tribunal Reforms Bill passed in Lok Sabha amid Oppn’s demand for discussion

The Opposition on Monday continued with their protest in Lok Sabha demanding a discussion on the Tribunal Reforms Bill, 2021 along with the Pegasus spyware issue. The House was adjourned thrice since morning following the protests.

The Tribunal Reforms Bill, moved by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks to withdraw and then replace the Cinematograph Act, the Copyright Act, the Customs Act, the Patents Act, the Airport Authority of India Act, the Trade Marks Act, and the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act. The government said this would reduce another layer of litigation by abolishing tribunals or authorities under various laws.

Opposing the Bill, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “By riding over the legitimate right of the Opposition, the government has been bulldozing one after another legislation without a discussion… There has been no enlistment of this Bill… by the BAC (business advisory committee).”

Also Watch | Parliament Day 10: Slogans, protests force adjournment; disruption over Pegasus

Chowdhury added that the Opposition wanted a discussion on the Bills but this discussion should start with the Pegasus snooping issue.

Following this, Chowdhury’s microphone was turned off and the Bill was passed through a voice vote.

Earlier in the day, speaking to media outside his residence Chowdhury said, “Why is Mr. Modi afraid?... We just have few questions on this spying issue... This is not only being discussed in India but across countries. Israel, France, United States & European nations are investigating it,” he said.

“We are representatives of people from far-flung areas… We come here to raise their issues… They (government) are forcibly passing Bills. This is against the decorum of the House...They are doing everything against the prestige of the Parliament,” he said.