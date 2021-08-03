Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tribunal Reforms Bill passed in LS as govt, Oppn trade charges
india news

Tribunal Reforms Bill passed in LS as govt, Oppn trade charges

The Tribunal Reforms Bill, replacing the ordinance issued in April this year, seeks to withdraw and then replace the Cinematograph Act, the Copyright Act, the Customs Act, the Patents Act, the Airport Authority of India Act, the Trade Marks Act, and the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act
By Umar Sofi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 06:41 PM IST
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File photo)

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Tribunal Reforms Bill which seeks to dissolve certain existing appellate bodies amid protests by the Opposition. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised the Opposition for creating a “constitutional impasse” by neither allowing the Bills to pass and nor allowing any discussion on them.

“If the Opposition is ready for a discussion… We are also ready to respond...but sadly, instead of taking part in a discussion, they are creating disturbance and not even not taking any steps to stop it,” she said.

The Tribunal Reforms Bill, replacing the ordinance issued in April this year, seeks to withdraw and then replace the Cinematograph Act, the Copyright Act, the Customs Act, the Patents Act, the Airport Authority of India Act, the Trade Marks Act, and the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act. The government said this would reduce another layer of litigation by abolishing tribunals or authorities under various laws.

Opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “This kind of legislation will further an ominous system in our country. This (Bill) is nothing but a serious encroachment upon the judiciary. It violates (judiciary) rights.”

However, before Chowdhury could complete his statement, the Speaker appealed to the members to vote on all the clauses of the Bill which were then passed with a voice vote.

Reacting to the passing of the Bill, Congress spokesperson and MP Manish Tewari said it was a “daylight murder of democracy”. He said that the Opposition wanted a discussion on said Bill “for it encroaches on the domain of judiciary” but their demand was ignored.

“It is the right of every member to ask for a vote. The demand was not heeded and an important legislation was passed in the din,” he tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Floating like a butterfly, stinging like a bee

Woman does push-ups while wearing lehenga. Watch viral clip

11 things to know about Gurjit Kaur whose goal secured Olympic semis spot

Man saves mama turtle's unborn babies by performing C-section
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP