Tributes pour in for Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary

New Delhi Tributes poured in from across the political spectrum for late Union minister Arun Jaitley on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

“Arun Jaitley ji was an eloquent orator and a unique scholar of law. He had a deep understanding of administration and the Constitution. With his versatility, he contributed significantly to the development of the country by making complex procedures of law and economic sector simple and public-utility. I bow to him on his birth anniversary,” said Union home minister Amit Shah.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted, “Remembering Arun Jaitley ji on his birth anniversary today. A guide to so many, missed so deeply.”

Former finance minister Jaitley, who held several portfolios in the Union cabinet, died on August 24, 2019 at AIIMS, New Delhi. His daughter, Sonali Jaitley Bakshi posted their photo and tweeted, “Your words of wisdom continue to ring, your warmth still envelops me when I need a hug. No matter where I go, what I do -- I know you’re still looking out for your little girl.”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla described Jaitley as a leader with “Country’s interest first and clarity in thoughts.”

“He was the leader of many socio-economic reforms in the country. His work will continue to inspire us,” tweeted Birla.

Leader of the Rajya Sabha and Union commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Jaitley, “Deeply miss his wisdom, quick repartee, warm affection & guidance which I have received throughout my life. His exemplary leadership & service to the nation will always be remembered.”

Union law minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Remembering & offering my heartfelt tributes to late Arun Jaitley Ji on his Jayanti. An exceptional orator with gifted personality, he was a leader who adorned every responsibility to perfection. His knowledge and wisdom will keep inspiring us.”

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh paid rich tributes to Jaitley. “Remembering former Union Minister Arun Jaitley Ji on his Birth Anniversary. An outstanding parliamentarian & a conciliatory personality, Jaitley Ji was loved by all across party lines. His contributions to promote sports, particularly cricket, shall always be remembered.”

