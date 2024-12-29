Tributes pour in for ex-PM Manmohan Singh from overseas

US President Joe Biden joined world leaders in paying tributes to late former prime minister Manmohan Singh, saying his achievements such as the India-US civil nuclear deal and helping launch the Quad will strengthen the world for generations. TOPSHOT - National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets light candles to pay their respect to India's late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at Hindu College, Singh's alma mater, in Amritsar on December 28, 2024. (Photo by Narinder NANU / AFP)

Singh died at 92 of age-related illnesses on December 26, triggering an outpouring of grief and tributes from across the world. The government has announced seven days of state mourning as a mark of respect.

Biden said he and his wife Jill joined the people of India in grieving the loss of Singh, without whose “strategic vision and political courage” the unprecedented level of cooperation today between India and the US “would not have been possible”.

“From forging the US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement to helping launch the first Quad between Indo-Pacific partners, he charted pathbreaking progress that will continue to strengthen our nations – and the world – for generations to come. He was a true statesman. A dedicated public servant. And above all, he was a kind and humble person,” Biden said in a statement.

The epochal India-US civil nuclear deal is seen as one of the greatest achievements of Singh, who staked the fate of his government to get the agreement finalised in the face of opposition from the Left parties.

Biden also recalled his meetings with Singh in his previous roles as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and as vice president, and their discussions on the US-India relationship being “among the most consequential in the world”. He added: “And together, as partners and friends, our nations can unlock a future of dignity and unlimited potential for all of our people. During this difficult time, we recommit to this vision to which Prime Minister Singh dedicated his life.”

There were also tributes from regional leaders such as Bangladesh’s interim government chief and fellow economist Muhammad Yunus, who described Singh as a close friend and a visionary leader who would be remembered for his contributions to India’s economic transformation. Singh’s leadership “not only shaped the future of India but also contributed to strengthening the bond of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between Bangladesh and India”, Yunus said.

Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar recalled Singh’s roots in a village in Chakwal district in the neighbouring country and said he would be remembered for his wisdom and gentle demeanour. “He played a notable role in improving Pakistan-India bilateral relations during his tenure as Prime Minister,” Dar said on X.

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli paid tribute to Singh as a visionary leader whose wisdom, humility and dedication inspired the region, while Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said Singh’s “historic visit to the Maldives in November 2011 marked a significant milestone in advancing our economic and social development”.

Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay described Singh as a “cherished friend of Bhutan” whose “legacy will remain in our hearts forever”.

Former National Security Advisor (NSA) and foreign secretary Shivshankar Menon also reflected on his time working under Singh. “What he accomplished as Finance Minister and later as Prime Minister—bringing equity into growth and promoting social justice—was significant…,” Menon said. “My contact with him was in foreign policy and national security. There, it was quite remarkable. In fact, my job was easy. He was so respected internationally.”