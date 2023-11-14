Tributes pour in for Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary: 'True national hero'

Tributes poured in for India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, with his great-grandson and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying the country today needs the values ​​of her ‘Jawahar of Hind’ in every heart. Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, at Shanti Van in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.(PTI)

In a social media post on X, Gandhi said, "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru is a thought – of freedom, progress, justice. Mother India today needs these values ​​of her 'Jawahar of Hind', like an ideology, in every heart."

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid floral tribute to Nehru at Shantivan in the national capital.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted Nehru's pivotal role as an architect of modern India.

“In his understanding, only a Democratic structure which gave space to various cultural, political, and socio-economic trends to express themselves could hold India together,” Kharge wrote on X.

Today, as we gather in Shanti Van, to pay our revered tributes to him, we must preserve, protect and defend India's Constitution and our long-cherished Democratic institutions and principles — his enduring legacy," he added.

BJP MP and Nehru's other great-grandson, Varun Gandhi, paid his respects to the late leader, acknowledging his contributions to the social and economic foundations of modern India.

"Nehru ji, who carried forward the traditions of the national movement and gave the message of an all-inclusive society through the confluence of democracy, socialism and secularism, is a true ‘national hero’," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tributes to Nehru on his birth anniversary.

Modi said on X, "Tributes to our first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary."

Nehru was born in Prayagraj in 1889 and was one of the leading faces of the country's freedom struggle. He was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India. On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide, such as games and competitions.

