Trinamool blames Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for INDIA row, says he belittles Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: A day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee declared that the Trinamool Congress will contest the general elections alone, her party has squarely blamed Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the fiasco. TMC MP Derek O'Brien on Thursday said Chowdhury speaks the language of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and regularly hosts press briefings to "belittle" Mamata Banerjee. Indian National Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been attacking Mamata Banerjee. (Hindustan Times file photo)

"Three reasons for the alliance not working in Bengal – Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury," O'Brien told reporters.

He said the Opposition's INDIA bloc has many detractors but the BJP and Chowdhury are the biggest among them.

O'Brien said Chowdhury is working against the alliance at the behest of the BJP.

"The voice is his, but the words are being dictated to him by the duo in Delhi. In the past two years, Adhir Chowdhury has spoken the language of the BJP. Not once has he raised the issue of Bengal being deprived of central funds," O'Brien said.

He said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had endorsed the Enforcement Directorate's actions in Bengal against the Trinamool Congress.

"He holds special press conferences to belittle Mamata Banerjee and barely speaks against BJP leaders," he added.

The Trinamool Congress, however, hinted that it will support the Congress if it defeats the BJP in the general elections.

"After the general elections, if the Congress does its job and defeats the BJP on a substantial number of seats, the Trinamool Congress will very much be a part of the front that believes and fights for the Constitution and plurality," he said.

Congress woos Mamata Banerjee

The Congress has been trying to mollify Banerjee. Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said the INDIA bloc cannot be imagined without her.

Chowdhury had been sniping at the TMC and Banerjee, claiming the latter offered his party only two seats. He also called the chief minister an "opportunist".

"I had given them (Congress) a proposal (on seat-sharing), but they refused it at the outset. Our party has now decided to go alone in Bengal," Banerjee said on Wednesday.

Banerjee also said the party would have no relation with the Congress in Bengal.

"Let the Congress fight 300 seats on its own (in the country). The regional parties are together and can contest the rest. However, we will not tolerate any interference by them (Congress) in Bengal," she said.

Rahul Gandhi's Yatra enters Bengal

As the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Bengal, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today said the INDIA bloc will fight injustice together.

"I am happy to have come to West Bengal. We have come here to listen to you and stand with you...BJP-RSS are spreading hatred, violence and injustice. So, INDIA formation is going to fight 'Anyay' together" he said.

Banerjee had claimed the Congress didn't inform her about the Yatra in Bengal despite being an ally.

Jairam Ramesh today said Mamata Banerjee is one of the most experienced and charismatic chief ministers in India.

"Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have nothing but the highest regard, affection and respect for Mamata Banerjee. I am sure that whatever differences there may be between the TMC and Congress, will be resolved in a satisfactory manner," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI