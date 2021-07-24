Trinamool Congress nominates ex-Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar to Rajya Sabha

The Trinamool Congress on Saturday nominated former chief executive officer of Prasar Bharati Jawhar Sircar to the Rajya Sabha. In a post from its official Twitter handle, the ruling party in West Bengal announced its decision to nominate Sircar in the Upper House of Parliament.

"Mr. Sircar spent nearly 42 years in public service & was also the former CEO of Prasar Bharati," Trinamool noted in its tweet. "His invaluable contribution to public service shall help us serve our country even better!"

The Trinamool's Rajya Sabha seat was left vacant after its former lawmaker Dinesh Trivedi jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before the West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year. Although there were speculations abound regarding the party's nomination to the Rajya Sabha, the TMC dispelled all rumours on Saturday by nominating Jawhar Sircar for the post.

Jawhar Sircar spent more than four decades serving the government in various capacities. After joining the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1975, Sircar made a name for himself in tackling issues like communal riots across the districts of Bardhaman and 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

Jawhar Sircar was elevated to the Union ministry of culture as the secretary, a post he served till 2012. Following his stint at the culture ministry, Sircar became the CEO of India's public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, where he served till 2016.