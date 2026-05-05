Trinamool Congress offices vandalised amid Bengal setback, BJP denies involvement

Flex boards, party banners and festoons at Trinamool Congress offices across West Bengal were allegedly defaced and damaged following the BJP’s landslide victory in the Assembly polls on Monday, even as the saffron party denied any role in the incidents, officials said on Monday. TMC offices vandalised, BJP denies involvement (AP)

The TMC claimed that hours after poll trends became clear, “miscreants” gathered outside its offices at Baruipur in South 24 Parganas, Tufanganj in Cooch Behar and Panihati in North 24 Parganas and vandalised them.

At Baruipur, flex boards and banners were torn, and photographs of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee were thrown on the ground, a local TMC leader alleged.

A police officer said forces were deployed in the area, and the crowd outside the party office was dispersed.

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At Jamuria in Paschim Bardhaman district, unidentified persons allegedly set a local TMC party office on fire, another senior police officer said.

In Asansol, a TMC office was vandalised, with a party leader alleging that BJP supporters were behind the incident.

There were visuals of a mob, flaunting BJP flags, vandalising a club at Ruby More in Kasba area.

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“We have initiated a case against unidentified persons and a manhunt is on,” a senior police officer said.

BJP, however, denied that any of its supporters were involved.

Senior BJP leader and Nowapara candidate Arjun Singh, however, denied the allegations and said the incidents were the result of internal disputes within the TMC.

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An Election Commission official said it has asked security forces to prevent attacks on any party candidate, supporters. pti