Trinamool Congress 'strongly condemns' Kirti Azad's tweet on PM Modi's attire: 'We uphold India's diversity...'

Published on Dec 23, 2022 02:25 AM IST

The party said it respects the vibrant culture of the country, adding that the former cricketer's remarks do not reflect the party's views.

TMC leader and former India cricketer Kirti Azad (Saumya Khandelwal/Hindustan Times)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday evening ‘strongly condemned’ party leader Kirti Azad's tweet on an attire worn by prime minister Narendra Modi in Meghalaya, with the party saying it 'upholds India's diversity and respects the vibrant culture of our nation.'

“Proudly, we celebrate the ethnic traditions of diverse people and strive to empower them. We do not support @KirtiAzaad's comments & strongly condemn it. His remarks do not reflect the party's views,” tweeted the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool.

In the now-deleted post, which he made on Wednesday, Azad, a former India cricketer who joined the TMC from the Congress in November 2021, took a jibe at PM Modi as, according to him, it was a woman's dress.

“He is neither male nor female, he is only a priest of fashion,” tweeted the Trinamool leader.

The post drew strong reactions from the BJP's chief minister's in the northeast, as well as its Scheduled Tribe Morcha. Defending himself, the former BJP MP said he did not disrespect the attire, but loved it.

“I am trying to express that our Prime Minister loves to make a fashion statement. Never misses an opportunity,” said Azad.

The controversial tweet came just months before Meghalaya is slated to go to polls, likely to be held in February or March. The TMC's parliamentary party leader in the state is former chief minister Mukul Sangma, who also came from the Congress in November last year.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

