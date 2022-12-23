Trinamool Congress 'strongly condemns' Kirti Azad's tweet on PM Modi's attire: 'We uphold India's diversity...'

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday evening ‘strongly condemned’ party leader Kirti Azad's tweet on an attire worn by prime minister Narendra Modi in Meghalaya, with the party saying it 'upholds India's diversity and respects the vibrant culture of our nation.'

“Proudly, we celebrate the ethnic traditions of diverse people and strive to empower them. We do not support @KirtiAzaad's comments & strongly condemn it. His remarks do not reflect the party's views,” tweeted the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool.

In the now-deleted post, which he made on Wednesday, Azad, a former India cricketer who joined the TMC from the Congress in November 2021, took a jibe at PM Modi as, according to him, it was a woman's dress.

“He is neither male nor female, he is only a priest of fashion,” tweeted the Trinamool leader.

The post drew strong reactions from the BJP's chief minister's in the northeast, as well as its Scheduled Tribe Morcha. Defending himself, the former BJP MP said he did not disrespect the attire, but loved it.

“I am trying to express that our Prime Minister loves to make a fashion statement. Never misses an opportunity,” said Azad.

The controversial tweet came just months before Meghalaya is slated to go to polls, likely to be held in February or March. The TMC's parliamentary party leader in the state is former chief minister Mukul Sangma, who also came from the Congress in November last year.

