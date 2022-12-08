Trinamool's Saket Gokhale gets bail after he was held over tweet over on Morbi

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 08, 2022 04:56 PM IST

Saket Gokhale was held earlier this week over a tweet on Morbi.

Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale seen in a file photo.
ByHT News Desk

Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale, who was arrested just days ago over a tweet on Morbi bridge in Gujarat, has now been granted bail, his party colleague Derek O'Brien tweeted on Thursday. His arrest had emerged as the latest flashpoint between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

In his tweet, the Rajya Sabha member wrote: “National spokesperson of @AITCofficial the fearless @SaketGokhale has been granted bail mins ago in Ahmedabad. Thank you to the legal team lead by @advmajeedmemon ex-Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament. Inspired by @MamataOfficial all of us are always ready to fight the good fight. (sic)".

