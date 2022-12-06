'Very bad... arrested because he tweeted against PM': Mamata backs Saket Gokhale

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the BJP for a 'vindictive attitude' and backed Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale, after he was arrested in Rajasthan by police from Gujarat over a tweet about prime minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi last month.

"It's a very bad, and sad (incident). Saket (Gokhale) is a bright man. He is very popular on social media. He has made no mistake," Banerjee said.

"I condemn this vindictive attitude. He (Saket) has been arrested because he tweeted against the prime minister. People also tweet against me... We are really feeling sorry..." the chief minister said at Jaipur airport.

The Trinamool leader was also backed by party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who said his arrest was a 'panic-stricken' reaction by the BJP.

"Fearless... Gokhale stood against the ruling dispensation that trades lives for its own profit. In reaction, panic-stricken BJP got our national spokesperson Saket Gokhale arrested by Gujarat Police. It is their (BJP's) folly to think these acts of intimidation will make us bow."

Gokhale was detained by police from BJP-ruled Gujarat in Congress-ruled Rajasthan late Monday night; party colleague Derek O'Brien broke the news of his arrest, tweeting police had been waiting and arrested him after his flight landed. Gokhale was on the 9 pm Delhi-Jaipur flight, O'Brien said.

"At 2 am, he called up his mother and told her they (Gujarat police) were taking him to Ahmedabad and (that) he would reach there by noon (on Tuesday). They him make that two-minute call and then confiscated his phone and belongings."

TMC national spokesperson @SaketGokhale arrested by Gujarat Police.



Saket took a 9pm flight from New Delhi to Jaipur on Mon. When he landed, Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. 1/3 — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 6, 2022

"All this cannot silence the Trinamool and the opposition. The BJP is taking political vendetta to another level," he said.

The Trinamool's Kunal Ghosh called the arrest 'utterly disgraceful'.

He said the act showed that the BJP is trying to build an 'autocratic nation'.

Gokhale was arrested after a complaint by an Ahmedabad resident claiming he had shared on Twitter what seemed to be a news clipping (that appeared to be from a leading Gujarati newspaper) about a response to a Right to Information query on details of Modi's Morbi visit; it claimed ₹30 crore was spent.

That was swiftly countered by the government; the Press Information Bureau fact-checked the news and called it fake. "No such RTI response has been given."

Quoting an RTI, It is being claimed in a tweet that PM’s visit to Morbi cost ₹30 cr.#PIBFactCheck



▪️ This claim is #Fake.



▪️ No such RTI response has been given. pic.twitter.com/CEVgvWgGTv — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 1, 2022

The collapsed bridge in Morbi district claimed over 130 lives and became a major flashpoint as the state prepped for an Assembly election.

Despite the negative reactions from that incident, the ruling BJP - criticised by the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party - is widely expected to sweep much of the state's 182 seats and claim an unprecedented seventh consecutive term.

With input from PTI

