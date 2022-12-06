Home / India News / 'BJP taking vendetta to next level': Derek O'Brien says TMC spokesperson held

'BJP taking vendetta to next level': Derek O'Brien says TMC spokesperson held

india news
Updated on Dec 06, 2022 09:33 AM IST

The bridge collapse in Gujarat had killed over 140 people, including many children.

Saket Gokhale was held on Tuesday, his party colleague said.
Saket Gokhale was held on Tuesday, his party colleague said.
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

Trinamool Congress's national spokesperson Saket Gokhale, known to be a government critic, was arrested on Monday by the Gujarat Police in Rajasthan, his party colleague and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said on Twitter. In a series of posts, the Rajya Sabha member further wrote that the arrest was linked to a case on a tweet by Gokhale on Morbi bridge collapse on October 31, which had claimed over 140 lives.

The belongings of the TMC's national spokesperson, including his mobile phone, have also been confiscated, it has further been claimed. "Saket took a 9pm flight from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday. When he landed, the Gujarat Police was at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up," the Rajya Sabha MP wrote in one of the posts. "At 2 in the morning on Tuesday, he called his Ma and told her that they are taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach Ahmedabad by noon today. The police let him make that one two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings," Derek O'Brien further added.

Derek also attacked the BJP over the arrest. "The cooked up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence @AITCofficial and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level," he wrote, attacking the ruling party in the state and at the Centre.

The collapse of the suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi district - soon after it was opened to public following renovation - was widely criticised by the opposition. The matter was also brought up in the Supreme Court and the high court.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
trinamool congress× gujarat
trinamool congress× gujarat

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out