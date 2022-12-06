Gujarat Police detain TMC’s Saket Gokhale over tweet about Modi’s Morbi visit

The Gujarat Police have detained Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s national spokesperson Saket Gokhale over a tweet about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Morbi following the bridge collapse that left 135 people dead there in October, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The people cited the complaint of an Ahmedabad resident in the case and said it said Gokhale allegedly shared what looked like a news clipping about a response under the Right to Information Act (RTI) claiming ₹30 crore was spent on the visit.

The Press Information Bureau fact-checked the claim on December 1 and called it fake. “No such RTI response has been given.”

A police officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Gokhale was picked up from Rajasthan’s Udaipur and was being brought to Ahmedabad for the probe.

TMC leader Derek O’Brien said Gokhale took a Monday night flight from New Delhi before he was picked up from Rajasthan. “At 2 in the morning on Tuesday, he called his Ma [mother] and told her that they are taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach Ahmedabad by noon today. The police let him make that one two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings,” O’Brien said in a tweet.

O’Brien accused Ahmedabad’s cyber cell of cooking up a case against Gokhale.