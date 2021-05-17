Triple lockdown in Kerala: Check out new restrictions

Triple lockdown has come into effect in four districts of Kerala reporting highest number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state, from Sunday midnight and will remain in force till May 23.

The boundaries of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram districts were sealed as part of the administration's effort to curb the massive spread of coronavirus, while the current lockdown will continue in the other 10 districts of the state.

Kerala on Sunday recorded 29,704 fresh Covid-19 cases. With 89 new fatalities, the death toll went up to 6,428. The test positivity was recorded at 25.61%.

Here's the fresh guidelines for the triple lockdown:

Shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, meat and fish, animal fodder, poultry and cattle feed, bakeries will be open on alternate days starting from Monday onwards. All shops will close, including for home delivery purposes by 2pm. Banks, insurance and financial services will function with minimum staff on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10am to 1pm. Cooperative Banks will remain open only on Monday and Thursday from 10am to 1pm. According to the guidelines, milk and newspaper distribution shall be completed before 8am. Fair price shops (Ration/PDS/Maveli /Supplyco shops) and milk booths are permitted to function on all days till 5pm while restaurants and hotels will be allowed to function from 7am to 7.30pm with home delivery services only. No dine-in and take-away/parcels shall be allowed in any restaurants or hotels. Medical shops, petrol pumps, ATMs, shops selling life- saving equipment, hospitals and other clinical establishments shall be functioning on all days. Authorities have advised the public to buy provisions and vegetables from shops near their houses and not to travel long distances for the purchase of provisions and vegetables. Public will be prevented from travelling long distances for purchase of essential commodities. Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said drones and Geo Fencing technology will be used and strict restrictions would be clamped in these districts. Police in Ernakulam districts have said all district borders will be sealed, besides absolutely closing all the containment zones in the district. All houses with positive and primary contact family members will be sealed and no person from containment zones will be allowed to step out even if he or she belongs to the exempted category of work. Only essential services persons will be allowed to move out for their work. No outside person will be allowed into containment zones for even if it is exempted category work.

