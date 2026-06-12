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Tripura attracted 30,000 cr investment proposals last year with 8,000 cr projects grounded: CM

Tripura attracted ₹30,000 cr investment proposals last year with ₹8,000 cr projects grounded: CM

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 11:32 am IST
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Agartala, Tripura attracted investment proposals worth more than 30,000 crore in the last year, with projects exceeding 8,000 crore already implemented, Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

Tripura attracted 30,000 cr investment proposals last year with 8,000 cr projects grounded: CM

Saha also said his government has adopted a long-term vision, 'Lakshya 2047', aligned with the national goal of 'Viksit Bharat', to ensure an inclusive, prosperous and healthy future for the northeastern state.

Speaking at the governing council meeting of NITI Aayog, the premier policy think tank of the Centre, the chief minister on Thursday said Tripura has doubled its Gross State Domestic Product in the last six years and emerged as India's third fully literate state.

"The state has attracted investment proposals worth more than 30,000 crore in the last year, with projects exceeding 8,000 crore already grounded," Saha said.

Major companies, including Bharti Airtel, are establishing strategic facilities such as a data centre in Agartala to serve Eastern India, he said.

He said significant progress was also being made in tourism, with the development of the Mata Tripura Sundari Tourism Circuit and the Buddhist Circuit.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
gross state domestic product agartala tripura
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