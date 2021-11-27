Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tripura civic elections: TMC urges SC to defer counting of votes
india news

Tripura civic elections: TMC urges SC to defer counting of votes

The TMC on Friday moved the SC, seeking a probe by a court-monitored panel into alleged large-scale violence during the municipal polls in Tripura.
Tripura TMC convener Subal Bhowmik and his supporters stage a protest in front of the East Agartala police station during the municipal corporation elections in Agartala on Thursday. The party moved SC on Friday, seeking postponement of the counting of votes. (PTI)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 12:08 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday moved the Supreme Court, seeking a probe by a court-monitored panel into alleged large-scale violence during the municipal polls in Tripura.

Alleging “absolute mayhem” during the elections on Thursday, senior counsel Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the party, sought an urgent hearing into the matter and also urged the court to postpone the counting of votes.

“Horrendous scenes have been recorded by us on video. This court had directed unhindered access to media at polling booths. But what we saw was absolute mayhem. Our candidates were not allowed to enter polling booths to cast votes, no central armed paramilitary forces (CAPF) were available and the ‘two constables to each candidate’ rule was flouted. This is not done. It is a complete violation of this court’s order. It is a very serious situation and we require an urgent hearing,” Sibal, who appeared before a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna, said.

On Thursday, a three-judge bench comprising justice Chandrachud and justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath, had directed the Union ministry of home affairs to provide two additional companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to secure the polling booths during the Tripura municipal polls after the TMC and CPI (M) alleged that their candidates and supporters have not been allegedly allowed to cast their votes and that there is a serious breach of law and order.

Taking note of Sibal’s request for an urgent hearing, justice Chandrachud said it may not be possible as the court is sitting in a different combination of judges on Friday

As Sibal requested for a special sitting on Saturday, the judge said he would consult the other two judges and seek their availability.

