Tripura civic polls: Voting on remaining 222 seats on Thursday

Elections for more than 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and other municipal bodies will be held on Thursday. Voters will decide the fate of 785 candidates as they will exercise their franchise amidst tight security arrangements in Tripura.

Earlier this month, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested across 20 urban local bodies, including the AMC.

Elections on Thursday are for the remaining 222 seats. The last day for campaigning was on Tuesday and the counting will take place on November 28.

The civic polls were earlier scheduled to be held in December last year but got postponed due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

A total of 644 polling stations have been set up for Thursday's elections. Of these, 370 have been identified as ‘ A’ category and the rest 274 as ‘B’ category.

Four Tripura State Rifles and armed police personnel each would be deployed in ‘A’ and ‘B’ category polling stations, Hindustan Times earlier reported.

Apart from the above, two sections of the Central Reserve Police Force ( CRPF) had been deployed at strong room and government press.

The top contenders for the remaining seats are the BJP, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Congress party.

Earlier, the TMC released its manifesto for the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), making nine major promises aimed to improve the standard of living in the city.

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said on November 16 that if his party is voted to power in the AMC, it will ensure residents receive better amenities, better markets equipped with fire and disaster management facilities, tax rebates, etc.

In the run-up to Thursday's elections, clashes have been reported in Tripura between the BJP and opposition parties for the last week.

On November 19, clashes broke out between the BJP and the TMC, injuring 19 people including two police personnel. Four people were arrested in connection with the incident and have been sent to judicial custody till November 30.

While on November 21, TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh was arrested on charges of attempt to murder after she allegedly disrupted a meeting of Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb by shouting “Khela hobe” (We will play) on November 20.

Ghosh, the actor turned politician, was granted bail by a local court in Tripura on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday declined the plea of the TMC to postpone Thursday's elections in Tripura and ordered the Police to increase the security arrangements for conducting free and fair polls and the declaration of results.

