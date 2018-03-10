Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb distributes portfolios among ministers

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb allotted portfolios to his cabinet ministers, keeping home, PWD, industry and commerce, general administration, labour and information and cultural affairs departments with him.

Deb gave charge of power, rural development, including panchayat, finance, planning and coordination, including statistics, departments to his deputy Jishnu Dev Varma.

BJP minister Ratan Lal Nath was allocated departments of education (higher and school), law, OBC and minorities.

Sudip Roy Barman got charges of health, science and technology, information technology and DWS while Pranajit Singha Roy will look after agriculture and tourism.

Manoj Kanti Deb was allocated food and civil supplies and sports and youth affairs. Santana Chakma, the lone woman minister in the new BJP government, was entrusted with social welfare and social education and animal resources development.

The two IPFT ministers, N C Debbarma got revenue and fisheries and M K Jamatia was given forest and tribal affairs departments.

Deb and his eight ministers took oath administered by governor Tathagata Roy on Friday at Assam Rifles ground in Agartala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the swearing in ceremony, congratulated the BJP government and wished them the best.

“I am confident this new team under the youthful and dynamic @BjpBiplab (Biplab Kumar Deb) will fulfil the aspirations of the state’s youths,” he said in a tweet.