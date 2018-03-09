Biplab Deb sworn in as Tripura CM in ceremony attended by PM Modi

Biplab Deb was sworn in as chief minister of Tripura on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Governor Tathagata Roy administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 48-year-old Deb, followed by deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Barman, Narendra Chandra Debbarma of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura, Ratan Lal Nath, Sudip Roy Barman, Pranjit Singha Roy, Manoj Kanti Deb, Mevar Kumar Jamatia (IPFT) and Santana Chakma.

The swearing-in marks the BJP taking over the reins of the state for the first time. The BJP alliance in the northeastern state won 43 out of the 60 assembly seats, ending nearly 25 years of the Left rule in Tripura.

Former chief minister Manik Sarkar, senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and home minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the ceremony.

Sarkar was personally invited by Deb and BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav to the ceremony.

The sprawling Assam Rifles ground hosted the grand swearing-in function.

Giant posters bearing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah dominated the landscape in Agartala as slender palm trees swung in the air.

From the airport to the venue, BJP flags lined up both sides of the street, as party workers wearing saffron celebrated in the streets.

Security was heightened in the capital city as the prime minister and many other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

From airport to guest houses, personnel of Tripura Police, Tripura State Rifles, Central Reserved Police Force kept a tight vigil. Special commandos from Delhi were also on the job.

Chief ministers of various states streamed in to attend the function, hailing the victory of the party, which decimated 25 yeas of uninterrupted rule of the CPI (M)-led Left Front government in the north eastern state.

“A 100-ft-long stage was erected for the big function. This is a big day for us as it marks a political transition for the state. The victory has been made possible by the development work of Modiji that has inspired our workers in Tripura to work for a change,” BJP general secretary Ram Madhav told PTI here.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said the rise of the BJP in Tripura also shows the “fall of the Left” in the country.

“Red has been replaced (with saffron) in Tripura. Left is losing its ideology in the country and its support base is eroding. The new government firmed here is an endorsement of the vision of Modiji and the popularity that he enjoys,” he said.

“I have come from one end of the country to the other for the ceremony, passing by many BJP states. Change will happen more as we progress ahead,” he added.

Long-time RSS volunteer Biplab Deb took the reins of Tripura’s chief minister today at the grand ceremony along with his council of ministers.