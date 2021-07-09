Tripura CPM alleges 2 of its offices vandalised by BJP

Agartala: Two party offices of the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) were ransacked and set on fire in two places in Tripura including one in former chief minister Manik Sarkar’s constituency, the CPM said on Thursday.

The CPM alleged that the ruling BJP cadres vandalised the furniture and party flags at CPM office at Baranarayan, the neighbourhood where newly-appointed Union minister of state Pratima Bhowmik lives, before another party office at Dhanpur was targeted.

The party office at Dhanpur, the constituency of former chief minister Manik Sarkar, had been closed since 2018 when the CPM lost power to the BJP. It was reopened recently.

Both Baranarayan and Dhanpur fall in the Sonamura sub division of Sepahijala district.

“Our party offices at Baranarayan and Dhanpur were destroyed after Pratima Bhowmik took oath as Union minister. We need not to say more,” said Left Front convener Bijan Dhar.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said: “Why didn’t they file a complaint in the police station? We guess that their own people did this to blame us.”