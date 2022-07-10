Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Tripura: Curbs on slaughter of animals on Eid
india news

Tripura: Curbs on slaughter of animals on Eid

Tarun Kanti Debnath, secretary of the department, said the advisory of Animal Welfare Board mandated that all animal slaughtering would have to be done in slaughterhouses. 
Representative image
Updated on Jul 10, 2022 05:10 AM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman, Agartala

A day before Eid-ul Zuha, Tripura’s animal resource development department on Saturday said no animals can be slaughtered in any municipal areas, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation, as any animal killing outside the slaughterhouse would be considered illegal under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Tarun Kanti Debnath, secretary of the department, said the advisory of Animal Welfare Board mandated that all animal slaughtering would have to be done in slaughterhouses. “As there is no slaughterhouse in any municipal bodies, animal killing in the urban areas will be considered illegal and appropriate action will be taken,” said Debnath.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tripura eid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP