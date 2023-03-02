Tripura election constituency-wise winner list 2023: List of leading, trailing candidates
Tripura election winner list/result 2023: The counting of votes for 60 assembly constituencies in Tripura is underway, with final results expected by evening. All eyes will be on the performance of the ruling BJP, following its 2018 victory when it ended the 25 year-long rule of the Left. Meanwhile, this time, Congress and the Left have joined hands to challenge the BJP. Exit polls have given an edge to the BJP and its ally, Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and they are predicted to be very close to or cross the majority mark on its own, leaving the Left-Congress combine behind. A hung assembly may also be on the cards, going by the Times Now-ETG research exit polls results. The TIPRA-Motha is expected to make an impressive debut and snag a large chunk of seats in the tribal-dominated districts. (Follow Tripura election 2023 results Live updates here)
Tripura election 2023 result full winner list: Here is the full list of leading/trailing candidates from their respective seats
|Constituency
|Leading candidate
|Party
|Agartala
|Sudip Roy Barman
|CONG
|Amarpur
|Ranjit Das
|BJP
|Ambassa
|Suchitra Debbarma
|BJP
|Ampinagar
|Patal Kanya Jamatia
|BJP
|Asharambari
|Animesh Debbarma
|TIPRA
|Badharghat
|Minarani Sarkar
|BJP
|Bagbassa
|Jadab Lal Nath
|BJP
|Bagma
|Ram Pada Jamatia
|BJP
|Bamutia
|Krishnadhan Das
|BJP
|Banamalipur
|Rajib Bhattacharjee
|BJP
|Barjala
|Dilip Kumar Das
|BJP
|Belonia
|Goutam Sarkar
|BJP
|Bishalgarh
|Sushanta Deb
|BJP
|Boxanagar
|Shamsul Hoque
|CPM
|Chandipur
|Krishnendu Chowdhury
|CPM
|Charilam
|Jishnu Dev Varma
|BJP
|Chhawmanu
|Jiban Mohan Tripura
|CPM
|Dhanpur
|Pratima Bhoumik
|BJP
|Dharmanagar
|Biswabandhu Sen
|BJP
|Fatikroy
|Sudhangshu Das
|BJP
|Golaghati
|Himani Debbarma
|BJP
|Hrishyamukh
|Dipayan Choudhury
|BJP
|Jolaibari
|Debendra Tripura
|CPM
|Jubarajnagar
|Malina Debnath
|BJP
|Kadamtala-Kurti
|Dilip Tanti
|BJP
|Kailashahar
|Moboshar Ali
|BJP
|Kakraban-Salgarah
|Jitendra Majumder
|BJP
|Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar
|Pinaki Das Chowdhury
|BJP
|Kamalasagar
|Antara Sarkar Deb
|BJP
|Kamalpur
|Manoj Kanti Deb
|BJP
|Kanchanpur
|Rajendra Reang
|CPM
|Karamchhara
|Paul Danghsu
|TIPRA
|Karbook
|Priyamani Debbarma
|CPM
|Khayerpur
|Ratan Chakraborty
|BJP
|Khowai
|Nirmal Biswas
|CPM
|Krishnapur
|Bikash Debbarma
|BJP
|Majlishpur
|Sushanta Chowdhury
|BJP
|Mandaibazar
|Swapna Debbarama
|TIPRA
|Manu
|Pravat Chowdhury
|CPM
|Matarbari
|Abhishek Debroy
|BJP
|Mohanpur
|Ratan Lal Nath
|BJP
|Nalchar
|Kishor Barman
|BJP
|Pabiachhara
|Satyaban Das
|CONG
|Panisagar
|Binay Bhushan Das
|BJP
|Pencharthal
|Sadhan Kumar Chakma
|CPM
|Pratapgarh
|Rebati Mohan Das
|BJP
|Radhakishorepur
|Pranajit Singha Roy
|BJP
|Raima Valley
|Nandita Debbarma Reang
|TIPRA
|Rajnagar
|Sudhan Das
|CPM
|Ramchandraghat
|Ranjit Debbarma
|TIPRA
|Ramnagar
|Surajit Datta
|BJP
|Sabroom
|Jitendra Choudhury
|CPM
|Santirbazar
|Pramod Reang
|BJP
|Simna
|Brishaketu Debbarma
|TIPRA
|Sonamura
|Shyamal Chakraborty
|CPM
|Surma
|Anjan Das
|CPM
|Suryamaninagar
|Ram Prasad Paul
|BJP
|Takarjala
|Shyamal Debbarma
|CPM
|Teliamura
|Abhijit Sarkar
|TIPRA
|Town Bordowali
|Manik Saha
|BJP