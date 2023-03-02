Tripura election constituency-wise winner list 2023: List of leading, trailing candidates

Tripura election winner list/result 2023: The counting of votes for 60 assembly constituencies in Tripura is underway, with final results expected by evening. All eyes will be on the performance of the ruling BJP, following its 2018 victory when it ended the 25 year-long rule of the Left. Meanwhile, this time, Congress and the Left have joined hands to challenge the BJP. Exit polls have given an edge to the BJP and its ally, Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) and they are predicted to be very close to or cross the majority mark on its own, leaving the Left-Congress combine behind. A hung assembly may also be on the cards, going by the Times Now-ETG research exit polls results. The TIPRA-Motha is expected to make an impressive debut and snag a large chunk of seats in the tribal-dominated districts. (Follow Tripura election 2023 results Live updates here)

Tripura election 2023 results winner list: Will BJP retain its power in the state?

Tripura election 2023 result full winner list: Here is the full list of leading/trailing candidates from their respective seats

Constituency Leading candidate Party Agartala Sudip Roy Barman CONG Amarpur Ranjit Das BJP Ambassa Suchitra Debbarma BJP Ampinagar Patal Kanya Jamatia BJP Asharambari Animesh Debbarma TIPRA Badharghat Minarani Sarkar BJP Bagbassa Jadab Lal Nath BJP Bagma Ram Pada Jamatia BJP Bamutia Krishnadhan Das BJP Banamalipur Rajib Bhattacharjee BJP Barjala Dilip Kumar Das BJP Belonia Goutam Sarkar BJP Bishalgarh Sushanta Deb BJP Boxanagar Shamsul Hoque CPM Chandipur Krishnendu Chowdhury CPM Charilam Jishnu Dev Varma BJP Chhawmanu Jiban Mohan Tripura CPM Dhanpur Pratima Bhoumik BJP Dharmanagar Biswabandhu Sen BJP Fatikroy Sudhangshu Das BJP Golaghati Himani Debbarma BJP Hrishyamukh Dipayan Choudhury BJP Jolaibari Debendra Tripura CPM Jubarajnagar Malina Debnath BJP Kadamtala-Kurti Dilip Tanti BJP Kailashahar Moboshar Ali BJP Kakraban-Salgarah Jitendra Majumder BJP Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar Pinaki Das Chowdhury BJP Kamalasagar Antara Sarkar Deb BJP Kamalpur Manoj Kanti Deb BJP Kanchanpur Rajendra Reang CPM Karamchhara Paul Danghsu TIPRA Karbook Priyamani Debbarma CPM Khayerpur Ratan Chakraborty BJP Khowai Nirmal Biswas CPM Krishnapur Bikash Debbarma BJP Majlishpur Sushanta Chowdhury BJP Mandaibazar Swapna Debbarama TIPRA Manu Pravat Chowdhury CPM Matarbari Abhishek Debroy BJP Mohanpur Ratan Lal Nath BJP Nalchar Kishor Barman BJP Pabiachhara Satyaban Das CONG Panisagar Binay Bhushan Das BJP Pencharthal Sadhan Kumar Chakma CPM Pratapgarh Rebati Mohan Das BJP Radhakishorepur Pranajit Singha Roy BJP Raima Valley Nandita Debbarma Reang TIPRA Rajnagar Sudhan Das CPM Ramchandraghat Ranjit Debbarma TIPRA Ramnagar Surajit Datta BJP Sabroom Jitendra Choudhury CPM Santirbazar Pramod Reang BJP Simna Brishaketu Debbarma TIPRA Sonamura Shyamal Chakraborty CPM Surma Anjan Das CPM Suryamaninagar Ram Prasad Paul BJP Takarjala Shyamal Debbarma CPM Teliamura Abhijit Sarkar TIPRA Town Bordowali Manik Saha BJP

