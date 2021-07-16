Tripura extends curfew till July 24 as Covid cases continue to rise

Tripura has extended curfew in the state till July 24.

According to the revised curfew notification, the curfew would be continued in 12 places, including Agartala municipal corporation(AMC).

Ranirbazar municipal council , Jirania nagar panchayat and AMC in West district , Khowai and Teliamura municipal councils in Khowai district, Kailasahar and Kumarghat municipal councils in Unakoti district, Dharmanagar municipal council and Panisagar nagar panchayat in north district, Kamalpur nagar panchayat in Dhalai district, Belonia municipal council in south district and Amarpur Nagar Panchayat in Gomati district are the places identified for the curfew.

The West district has the highest number of Covid cases in the state so far.

“Imposition of weekend curfew from 6am on July 17 to 6am on July July throughout the state. . .. . Corona night curfew is imposed throughout the state w. e.f 6pm to 5am from July 19 to July 24.Day curfew will be imposed from July 19 to July 23 from 2pm to 6pm....,” the notification reads.

A total of 2,808,661 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in the state. In the past 24 hours alone, 25,922 doses were administered.