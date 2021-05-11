Tripura govt forms panel to probe attack on ex-CM Manik Sarkar

A day after former Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar and some CPI(Marxist) leaders were allegedly attacked, the BJP-led government on Wednesday constituted an inquiry committee to probe the incident and submit its report within 48 hours.

“Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb has taken step regarding what happened with Opposition leader Manik Sarkar in South district. He has ordered to form an inquiry committee led by South District Superintendent of Police and submit the report within 48 hours”, said a statement by the chief minister’s Office ( CMO).

Sarkar, and two other legislators and party leaders were attacked, allegedly by ruling party cadres, during their visit to CPM activists who were attacked a day ago at Shantirbazar in south District on Monday.

According to police report, no one was injured.

Sarkar said though he had informed the director general of police of his visit, neither any senior police official was present nor there were any security measures in place.

“There is jungle raj in the state. Law and order has collapsed. It was a planned attack and I don’t think it could have been pulled off without the tacit support of the state leadership,” said Sarkar to the reporters.

However, Tripura police said adequate police personnel were deployed on the spot and tweeted, “Hon’ble CM has asked SP (South Tripura) for a report on the incident of attack on CPIM leaders at Santirbazar on 10 May, 2021. Further it is clarified that there was adequate deployment and senior police officers were present at the venue.”