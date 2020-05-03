e-paper
Tripura Govt offices to function normally from May 4 in green, orange zones

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) order there is no restriction on the functioning of government offices in green and orange zones in Tripura.

india Updated: May 03, 2020 14:04 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Agartala
A man wearing protective gear as he walks towards Ambulance during the nationwide lockdown to slow down the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a Hospital in Agartala on April 25.
A man wearing protective gear as he walks towards Ambulance during the nationwide lockdown to slow down the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a Hospital in Agartala on April 25. (ANI)
         

The government offices in Tripura will function normally from May 4, 2020, and all categories of employees will work from the office, said Manoj Kumar, State Chief Secretary.



In an order issued on Saturday Kumar stated, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has categorised six districts of Tripura as green zones and two districts as orange zones.

“For schools, colleges, Educational/training/coaching institutions, separate orders will be issued by the concerned Department/organisation.”

Meanwhile, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday said total COVID-19 positive cases in Tripura stands at four out of which two have already been discharged and two are active cases.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 37,776 people have tested COVID-19 positive, of which 10,018 have recovered/migrated and 1,223 deaths have been reported till now.

