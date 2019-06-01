Tripura HC rejects anticipatory bail plea of MLA who allegedly raped, deceived woman

The Tripura High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail petition of IPFT MLA Dhananjoy Tripura who is accused of raping and deceiving a woman by not marrying her.

Justice Arindam Lodh on Friday rejected his bail petition, saying the accused was a powerful person.

Public Prosecutor Babul Chowdhury told reporters that the MLA is absconding.

The legislator had claimed that he was framed in the case and opposition parties were trying to malign his image.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that she was “socially engaged” to the IPFT MLA from Rima Valley constituency.

She said that the accused maintained an intimate relationship with her, but later refused to tie the knot.

The MLA was booked for raping and deceiving the woman.

The IPFT is an ally of the ruling BJP in the state.

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 18:00 IST