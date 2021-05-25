Home / India News / Tripura hotel turns into first private Covid care centre
india news

Tripura hotel turns into first private Covid care centre

Tripura currently has 7960 active Covid cases, with the total number of cases crossing 46,522 including 462 deaths related to the disease so far.
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON MAY 25, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Ginger Hotel in Agartala has been converted into a private Covid care centre. (Courtesy-gingerhotels.com)

A private hotel in Tripura has been converted into a paid Covid care centre, becoming the first of its kind facility in the state, grappling with rising number of infections.

Tripura’s West district administration issued a notification declaring Ginger Hotel in Agartala a private Covid care centre. 24x7 healthcare services at the centre will be provided by a private nursing home named Divine Touch Medi-clinic. It will initially have 30-50 beds including 10 oxygenated ones.

For a single room, patients will be charged 3,500; Rs. 4,000 for single occupancy in a double room and Rs. 5,000 for double occupancy in a double room. The rates include cost of food and water. Medicines, oxygen, investigation etc will cost extra.

“... . under the Epidemic Disease Act , 1897 and Disaster Management Act , 2005, do hereby declare the Ginger Hotel as Paid Covid Care Centre”, the notification signed by West district magistrate Raval Hamendra Kumar reads.

The Covid-care centre in-charge has been asked to submit daily reports to the chief medical officer of West district while the chief medical officer will soon nominate a medical officer to monitor the centre.

Tripura currently has 7535 active Covid cases, with the total number of cases crossing 46,099 including 462 deaths related to the disease so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Yaas Live
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP