Tripura man kills his family, cop with a shovel

A 40-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing five people, including his two minor daughters and a police officer, and injuring two others with a shovel in Tripura’s Khowai district, officials said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to officials, the incident happened late on Friday night, when the accused, Pradip Debroy, attacked his daughters, Aditi (one) and Mandira (seven), with a shovel in a “fit of aggression”.

“In a fit of aggression, he killed his kids and elder brother and two others including a police officer. He was arrested and we are investigating the matter,” a senior police officer said.

The accused, a mason, lives with his wife and two daughters at their home in Ramchandraghat area of the district, nearly 50km from the state capital, Agartala, the officials said.

Pradip also attacked his elder brother, Amalesh Debroy, 45, killing him on the spot, and his wife, Mala Pal Debroy, who managed to escape, Khowai superintendent of police Kiran Kumar said giving details about the incident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

His wife is undergoing treatment at Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital in Agartala, he said.

“Seeing the accused attack his daughters, his brother came to save them but he received repeated blows of the sharp weapon on different parts of his body leading to death,” news agency ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

Pradip then exited his house and “started attacking whoever he found in front of him”, Kumar said. “One Krishna Das who was passing by the Debroy’s house along with his son Karanbir fell prey to his anger,” he said.

While Das, 54, died on the spot, his son, Karanbir, 22, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at GBP hospital, Kumar said.

On receipt of the information about the incident, when a police team led by Inspector Satyajit Mallick reached the spot, Debroy attacked him. The police team took Pradip in custody, while Mallick was rushed to the district hospital, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was referred to GBP hospital, where he died after suffering severe blood loss, the officials said.

“We have registered a case,” another senior official said, adding that the motive behind the attacks is “still unclear”. The case was registered under sections 302 (murder), 307(attempt to murder ), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 333 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, said the official.

The accused was produced in court on Saturday, and does not have any criminal record, the official said.

Chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb condemned the incident. “Deeply shocked at martyrdom of Khowai Police Station second officer Satyajit Mallick during his duty, following an attack of a mad miscreant. I pray for all those and the police officer who died in the incident so that their souls might rest in peace. I extend my condolences to the bereaved family members. I pray to God for speedy recovery of the injured persons,” he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With agency inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON