Home / India News / Tripura police arrest 14 TMC leaders for violating Covid-19 norms, they get bail later
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 01:23 AM IST
Those arrested included Sudip Raha and Jaya Datta who were injured after their vehicle was attacked allegedly by BJP activists at Ambassa in Dhalai district on Saturday. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

Hours after arresting as many as 14 Trinamool Congress leaders for violating Covid-19 norms, a local court released them on bail on Sunday, according to people aware of the development.

Those arrested included Sudip Raha and Jaya Datta who were injured after their vehicle was attacked allegedly by BJP activists at Ambassa in Dhalai district on Saturday.

A senior TMC leader said that they were returning to Agartala after the incident when police stopped them in Khowai district saying that there could be more attacks on them by miscreants.

According to the police, the TMC leaders violated the Covid-19 night curfew norms by travelling after 7 pm since the entire state is under curfew for ten hours from 7 pm.

After landing in Agartala on Sunday, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu and Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen went to Khowai to meet the arrested leaders.

The three senior TMC leaders sought to meet the police personnel to show them the copy of a case lodged against the 14 TMC leaders and also inquire why the BJP miscreants were not arrested for violating Covid-19 norms.

Banerjee, earlier on August 2, visited the state for the first time in the aftermath of 23 members of the Indian-Political Action Committee ( I-PAC) led by political strategist Prashant Kishore being booked and asked to stay inside a hotel in Agartala for violating Covid-19 norms.

The team was in Agartala last month to assess the scope of expanding the base of Trinamool Congress in the BJP-ruled state. The party, that had had fielded 24 candidates, failed to get a single seat in the assembly polls in 2018.

