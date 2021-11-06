Tripura police book 102 social media accounts under UAPA after violence

Tripura police booked at least 102 social media account holders, including 68 Twitter handles, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) along with other charges for posting allegedly distorted news regarding communal violence in the state and also sent letters to the social media platforms to block them.

The move came after four Delhi-based advocates were booked under UAPA and some other charges of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly sharing fake information on social media.

In a letter written to Twitter recently, the state police requested to block at least 68 accounts for posting allegedly distorted and objectionable news on the platform regarding communal violence in the state.

The police claimed in the letter that some of the published news items or posts on these social media handles had some photographs or videos of some other incidents or fabricated statements to promote enmity between religious communities through a criminal conspiracy.

A case was lodged in this regard at West Agartala Police Station under Section 153A, 153B, 469,471,503,504,120B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

“ ...some persons/ organization are publishing/ posting distorted and objectionable news items / statements in Twitter regarding the recent clash and alleged attack upon mosques of Muslim communities in the state. In publishing these news items/ posts, the persons / organizations have been found using photographs / videos of some other incidents, fabricated statements / commentary for promoting enmity between religious groups / communities in presence of criminal conspiracy, “ the letter said.

On the issue, a senior police official on the condition of anonymity said that the letter was written following registration of a case against these posts. These cases have been forwarded to the Crime Branch for investigation.

“ 102 social media account holders were booked and we sent letters to these platforms to block after some distorted news items on Tripura incidents were posted on these platforms. There might be 68 profiles on Twitter but there are accounts on other platforms where such distorted posts were shared, “ said the official.

Police earlier booked 71 persons for allegedly spreading rumours on social media on communal violence incidents in the state days after a mosque and a few houses and shops were vandalised and two shops were burnt at two separate places in Panisagar of North district. Police arrested at least four persons involved in the incident and said that no mosque was burnt and pictures of a burning mosque uploaded on social media were not from Tripura.

The police appealed to people to refrain from retweeting or liking any provocative posts as it amounts to rumour mongering.

Some allegedly fake news were circulated on social media regarding vandalism of a mosque at Kakraban area in Gomati district. On the issue, the police tweeted, “This is a complete misrepresentation of facts. The mosque in Dargabazar area of Kakraban is completely fine & Gomati police is working to maintain peace and tranquillity.”

The National Human Rights Commission sought an action taken report from the state government regarding the violence in Panisagar following a complaint filed by All India Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Saket Gokhale.

The Tripura high court has also taken suo motu cognisance and sought a detailed report from the state by November 10.

CPM veteran leader Pabitra Kar said, “One should not share any controversial posts on social media that can flare up communal tension. But the government cannot ask to block someone’s social media handles.”

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “ If they are guilty, police will take action against them. Freedom of speech and expression is a must in the country but the freedom has some restrictions or else, it will be misused.”

The Chief Minister’s Office declined to comment on the issue.