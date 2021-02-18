Home / India News / Tripura policewoman among two held in drug smuggling case
india news

Tripura policewoman among two held in drug smuggling case

Two people, including a
By Priyanka Deb Barman
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:19 PM IST
Representational image. (REUTERS)

Two people, including a Tripura police head constable, have been detained for questioning for their alleged involvement in drug smuggling racket. Gayatri Das, the head constable, has been suspended and an inquiry has been initiated against her. The second accused has been identified as Prashanta Chakraborty.

“ She [Das] as been detained and is being interrogated in connection with the investigation,” said assistant inspector general of police Subrata Chakraborty.

Two personal guards of minister Santana Chakma were earlier arrested with drugs in 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP