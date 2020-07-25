e-paper
Tripura re-imposes total lockdown for 3 days next week

Tripura re-imposes total lockdown for 3 days next week

The government would start conducting a door-to-door survey throughout the state from Monday to detect Covid-19 cases.

india Updated: Jul 25, 2020 21:40 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
The lockdown will be in force from 27 to 30 July. (Photo by Bharat Bhushan / Hindustan Times)
The lockdown will be in force from 27 to 30 July. (Photo by Bharat Bhushan / Hindustan Times)
         

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, the Tripura government announced re-imposition of total lockdown for three days next week and a door-to-door survey to screen patients. The lockdown will be in force from 27 to 30 July.

“ ......the Chairman of the State Executive Committee of Tripura State Disaster Management Authority, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 22 (2) (h) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 direct enforcement of “ Total Lockdown” in entire area of the State of Tripura for 3 days w.e.f. 5 A.M. of 27th July 2020 ( Monday) to 5 AM on 30th July,2020 ( Thursday). This will be in continuation of night curfew to be in force at 9 PM on 26th July,” said the government notification.

The government would start conducting a door-to-door survey throughout the state from Monday to detect Covid-19 cases. The health officials would be using Antigen Detection Kit for the same.

The government will also use plasma therapy soon for treatment of Covid-19 disease.

The state has a total of 3675 Covid-19 patients out of whom 2,125 have recovered. Total 11 Covid-19 patients have died while one died by suicide.

