Home / India News / Tripura records 11 new Covid-19 positive cases including 7 BSF personnel

Tripura records 11 new Covid-19 positive cases including 7 BSF personnel

The infected BSF personnel belongs to the 86th Battalion located at Ambassa in Dhalai district. Another 67 personnel from BSF’s 138th battalion also tested Covid-19 positive since May 2.

india Updated: May 16, 2020 11:24 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
The state health and family welfare department’s data showed that 12,561 people have been tested and 42 recovered so far.
The state health and family welfare department’s data showed that 12,561 people have been tested and 42 recovered so far.(ANI file photo )
         

Another 11 people, including seven Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and four civilians, in Tripura have tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive, taking the border state’s overall tally to 165.

The infected BSF personnel belongs to the 86th Battalion located at Ambassa in Dhalai district. Another 67 personnel from BSF’s 138th battalion also tested Covid-19 positive since May 2.

“Altogether, 625 swab samples have been tested for #Covid-19, and 11 were found positive.

Seven personnel from BSF’s 86th battalion and four civilians from Churaibari Gate (two drivers from another state and two persons who returned from Guwahati) have been found infected. All Covid-19 positive patients are undergoing treatment,” Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted.

People who are entering Tripura by road need to undergo Covid-19 test at Churaibari check-post in the northern part of the state that shares its border with neighbouring Assam.

The state health and family welfare department’s data showed that 12,561 people have been tested and 42 recovered so far.

A total of 39,799 people from Tripura, who are stranded in other parts of the country because of lockdown restrictions, which were enforced to contain the spread of the pandemic, have registered their names with the state’s Covid-19 control room helpline and sought to return home at the earliest.

Over 1,200 stranded people have returned to Tripura to date.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 'prediction'; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi's Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
'My child has been crying, please let me go home': Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
