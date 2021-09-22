Tripura reports four positive cases of African swine fever

Four cases of African swine fever have been detected in pigs at the Exotic Pig Breeding Farm in Kanchanpur sub division of Tripura’s North district, an official said on Wednesday. This is the first time that the disease has been reported in the state.

The disease was initially detected in Assam last year and later followed by cases in Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

A total of 87 samples were sent to the Guwahati-based North East Regional Disease Diagnostic Laboratory and ADMAC Core Lab on August 26 after officials observed a series of deaths of pigs since mid-August earlier this year.

Tripura has till date recorded nearly 160 deaths of pigs.

“Out of 87 samples, they confirmed four samples had African Swine Fever DNA virus. We got the reports on September 15 and later started following guidelines as laid down by the Central government in this case,” said Tripura nodal officer of Disease Investigation Laboratory Dr. Mrinal Datta.

He, however, ruled out chances of human beings getting affected by the virus if they consumed pork.

“People do not stand a chance of getting infected with the virus,” said Dr. Datta. He is also the deputy director of the Animal Resources Development department.

The Animal Resources Development department has categorised an area within one kilometre radius from the epicentre as an infected zone and another 10 kilometres as the surveillance zone.

“Culling has started within the one kilometre radius since September 18. So far, 28 pigs have been culled. The number is expected to increase today,” said the official.

The population of pigs in Tripura was estimated at 3.58 lakh as per the latest animal census report published in 2020.

The state has a total of 16 pig breeding farms.