Tripura: Section 144 imposed in Nandannagar after communal row erupts

A row erupted in Tripura after a group of people from the minority community on Tuesday alleged that a Shiv temple was erected at a graveyard at Palpara, close to Nandannagar Thanda Kalibari area, a few kilometres away from Agartala, prompting the local administration to impose restrictions on the movement of people under Section 144 of CrPC from 11am till further order.

Protesting against the incident, a group of agitators, especially women from the minority community, blocked GB Bypass Road that connects the Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) hospital and Khayerpur area and demanded clearing of the temple and handing over of the land to the minority community.

According to the protesters, some Hindu Yuva Bahini activists cleared a part of graveyard and erected a Shiv Temple overnight.

Nur Islam, a protester, alleged that a section of people had been attempting to occupy the graveyard illegally for the past few years.

“The matter was brought to the attention of the administration many times since 2019. We were assured that demarcation of the land would be done. But nothing happened. The miscreants came here last night and excavated the graveyard to set up the temple. This is an attempt to disturb peace and communal harmony in the state,” said Nur Islam.

The Section 144 notification issued by Sadar sub divisional magistrate Ashim Saha has said that anyone found violating the order will be punished under Section 188 (Disobedience to order) of the Indian Penal Code.