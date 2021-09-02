Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tripura speaker Rebati Mohan Das resigns citing 'personal' reasons
india news

Tripura speaker Rebati Mohan Das resigns citing 'personal' reasons

Das submitted his resignation to deputy speaker Biswabandhu Sen. Soon after, he was appointed as vice president of the BJP by party president Manik Saha.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Rebati Mohan Das. (Twitter @rebatimohandas)

Tripura legislative assembly speaker Rebati Mohan Das resigned from his post on Thursday citing personal reasons for the move. Das reportedly submitted his resignation to deputy speaker Biswabandhu Sen.

Soon after, he was appointed as vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by party president Manik Saha. The post was earlier held by Pratima Bhowmik who was recently made Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment.

Das later said the two names in the race to succeed him were Sen and party MLA Ratan Chakraborty.

The resignation came amid simmering dissent in the ruling BJP, led by Biplab Deb. Das has already changed his Twitter bio as former Tripura assembly speaker.

"I have been requesting for a long time to relieve me from the responsibility. I am a person who is an expert in organisation building. I am grateful the BJP has relieved me from the post. I want the party to become strong. However, I have not resigned from my MLA post and the membership of the BJP," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Das was a leader of the CPI-M before switching over to the BJP in 2016 and won the Pratapgarh seat in 2018 Assembly election.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)

