Tripura: TIPRA Motha legislator allegedly threatened inside MLA hostel; probe on

AGARTALA: The Tripura police on Tuesday started an investigation after TIPRA Motha party legislator Philip Kumar Reang was allegedly threatened by a few youths inside the MLA Hostel in Agartala. The TIPRA Motha is an alliance partner of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Tripura.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhyankar along with a team of police visited the MLA Hostel on Tuesday to enquire about the incident and the existing security measures.

While speaking to the reporters, DGP said that an argument occurred between the MLA and some people on Monday night and he visited the hostel to enquire about the incident and the security arrangement.

“Those people have been identified. They visited the hostel being guests of someone.We are investigating the matter”, said the DGP.

Later, Reang, legislator from Kanchanpur Assembly constituency, along with five other TIPRA Motha MLAs met chief minister Dr. Manik Saha at the Civil Secretariat to discuss the incident and sought strict security arrangements.

After the meeting, Reang told the reporters, “ I was outside the door of my room in the hostel talking to my family on Monday night when three-four youths came and threatened me of dire consequences. They were all in intoxicated condition. I don’t know them but later I came to know that they came to BJP MLA Pramod Reang who also stays here”.

After the incident, Reang called the superintendent of police of West District and later a contingent of police rushed to the spot to enquire about the incident.

The MLA took to his Facebook page and wrote, “New MLA Hostel is not safe for MLA’s. I was threatened today around 10 pm by unknown 3-4 people who were all drunk just in front of my room. Who should take responsiblity of the security lapses?”

“CM assured us to look into the security measures. This was not a threat to Philip Reang only. It’s a threat to all the MLAs in the hostel”, said Brishaketu Debbarma.

The TIPRA Motha party is an alliance partner of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is in power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council ( TTAADC).