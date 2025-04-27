Tripura to link top govt hosp’s doctor, staff salaries to biometric attendance

Agartala: The Tripura government has announced a new initiative to link the salary disbursement of medical staff, including doctors, at Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, the state’s first referral hospital, to their biometric attendance. Tripura will link the salary disbursement of medical staff, including doctors, at Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital to their biometric attendance. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

Starting in April, doctors’ salaries will be distributed based on their attendance records, with payments set to be issued in May.

Aiming to improve accountability and streamline the salary distribution process for medical professionals in the state, health secretary Kiran Gitte said, “We have made biometric attendance compulsory from April onwards. Salaries of all staff members, including doctors in GBP Hospital, would be made based on their biometric attendances in and out timings and their physical presence in the hospital.”

Gitte also spoke about plans to introduce a dedicated stroke ward in the hospital. “The state government has sent a proposal to the Centre for the allocation of ₹56 crore to procure medical equipment and enhance healthcare services at the hospital. A total of ₹13 crore was sanctioned to set up CATH lab (catheterisation laboratory) in the hospital,” he said.

Around 5,409 surgeries were performed at the hospital in the past three months, of which 2,425 surgeries were conducted in the Surgery department, followed by 2,374 in the Orthopaedic department, 515 in the ENT (ear, nose, and throat) department, and 95 in the Neurosurgery department.

“Ninety-nine percent of the surgeries are planned surgeries. A total of 158 surgeries are pending until June. In the last three months, echocardiography for 1,368 patients was done,” Gitte said.

He added that a total of 14,222 patients received medical assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and another 7,003 patients under the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana (MJAY) from this hospital in the last financial year.

Every year, 150 students are admitted to the MBBS (bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) course and 89 students to the PG (postgraduate) course at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC).

There are a total of 56 doctors in the Anaesthesiology, ENT, Surgery, and Orthopaedics departments at AGMC and GBP Hospital.

Currently, the hospital has two CARM, C-shaped arm imaging device used for X-ray, machine with facilities in nine super-speciality departments, five broad super-speciality departments, and four super-speciality departments.