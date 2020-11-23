Tripura woman tied to pole and beaten, five women arrested

india

Five women were arrested Sunday for allegedly beating a 45-year-old woman after tying her to a pole and accusing her of having an illicit relationship with one of the accused’s husband, Tripura police said Monday.

Police said that Rumpa Ghosh, 30, a resident of Krishna Colony, nearly 10 kilometres from Agartala, alleged that her husband Sanatan Bin (35) was having an illicit relationship with the victim for the last two years. Initially, Rumpa tried to address the matter through village panchayat level. Later on Saturday, Rumpa and four of her relatives including her mother went to the victim’s home, nearly 11 kilometres away from her home and brought her forcefully to Krishna Colony. There, they allegedly beat her after tying her to a pole.

After the victim lodged complaint at Airport Police station, police booked the five women under Section 448 (house- trespass), 365 (abduction), 342 (wrongful confinement) , 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) , 354(B) (assault), 307 (attempt to murder), 511 (attempt to commit offence) and 34 (acts done by several persons) of Indian Penal Code.

“We have arrested five women involved in the incident on Sunday based on the victim’s complaint. They are in judicial custody till November 28. We are investigating the matter,” said New Capital Complex sub divisional police officer Piyamadhuri Majumder.

Similar incidents have happened in different parts of the state in different times. In 2018, a mother of two children was humiliated with a garland of shoes after being tied to a tree for an alleged illicit relationship with a married man in Gomati district.

In 2015, a 60-year-old woman was beaten and tonsured allegedly for the same reason in South District.