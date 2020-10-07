‘TRP rating has to be stopped or improved’: Union minister Javadekar

india

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 18:55 IST

Noting that there is a need for a mechanism or a metric for gauging popularity, Union minister for information and broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said the present system of Television Rating Point or TRP-oriented programmes needs a rethink.

The TRP is a tool used to collate data on programme popularity through a device attached to the television sets in a few thousand viewers’ houses to measure impressions.

The minister said going by the reporting in the media in the past two weeks, it is clear that the “avoidable TRP rating has to be stopped or improved”.

Speaking at an event organised by the RSS newsletter Panchajanya, Javadekar said TRP cannot be an excuse for provocative programmes on television and that is not journalism.

“Because we believe in self-regulation, I urge media companies to work out a way for regulating their content. The government has faith in the media and the freedom of the press, but the media should work out a way to ensure how its freedom is ensured,” he said.

Referring to the concerns about media practices, he said earlier the letter P stood for press, then came paid news and then fake news and now there is TRP journalism. “There should be responsible journalism and that responsibility has to come from within,” he said.

He referred to the Press Council of India, a quasi-judicial body, that lays down regulation for the print media and said some TV channels have formed an organisation for self-regulation. “But how effective is it? Those who are not part of it do not listen to it. What should be done to bring everybody together,” the minister said, stressing the need for self-regulation.

While the PCI has recommended setting up a media council that will have jurisdiction over television and digital media platforms, the TV industry has largely opposed it, opting for a self regulatory body such as the National Broadcasters Association.