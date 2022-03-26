TRS, BJP indulge in political slugfest after Centre says no to paddy purchase

Hyderabad

Union minister for food, consumer affairs and public distribution Piyush Goyal’s statement that the Centre would not buy paddy directly from the farmers of Telangana resulted in a political slugfest between the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party.

During a meeting with a delegation of TRS ministers led by state agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy on Thursday, Goyal made it clear that as per the decentralised procurement policy, the Centre would not purchase paddy directly from farmers in any state.

“It is the responsibility of the state government to procure paddy, get it milled and supply rice to the Food Corporation of India. “We are not discriminating against Telangana. We shall procure raw rice as much as the state can supply during the Rabi season as well, but not boiled rice. It is the Telangana government which has failed to indicate the quantity of raw rice it would supply to the FCI,” he said.

The ministers, who returned to Hyderabad on Friday without getting any concrete assurance from the Centre on paddy procurement, closeted with chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his camp office to discuss the future course of action.

Niranjan Reddy said it was the responsibility of the Centre to purchase paddy, as was done in the case wheat produced in Punjab. “The Centre purchases wheat from the farmers, not atta. Similarly, it can procure paddy and get it milled as per their requirement. Why are they insisting that we get it milled and supply only raw rice?” he questioned.

He also pointed out that the Centre pays Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy not was being paid for paddy and not rice. “When we told Goyal that the paddy raised during the Rabi season would yield boiled rice and if it is milled, it would result in broken rice, he insulted us saying let the people of Telangana eat broken rice,” the minister alleged.

State panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao told reporters on Friday called upon the people to protest the Union minister’s comment that they should eat broken rice. “It is shameful on the part of the state BJP leaders for supporting the Union minister,” he said and called upon the people to drive the BJP away from the state.

Senior BJP leader and Union tourism minister G Kishan Reddy took strong exception to the TRS leaders’ allegations against the Centre on paddy procurement. He reiterated that the Centre would purchase every grain of raw rice as per the agreement entered with the State government.

He told reporters in New Delhi that the TRS leaders were speaking utter lies and spewing venom on the Centre every day. “Why is there a problem with only Telangana on procurement issue and only now? There is no such an issue even in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. The paddy procurement was never an issue during the previous Congress regimes in the combined Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

Kishan Reddy said the problem was not with the procurement issue, but with the TRS, which was trying to score a political point over the BJP which has been growing as a strong force in the state after the recent by-elections to Huzurabad seat.

“The intention of the TRS is to blame the Centre on the paddy procurement issue and derive political mileage by instigating farmers,” he alleged.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay also wrote a letter to the chief minister, accusing the TRS of spreading lies on paddy procurement issue maligning the Centre only to gain political mileage.

He reminded that the Centre would never purchase paddy from farmers in any state, but would only procure milled rice. “The chief minister is trying to cover up his failure of procuring paddy from the farmers. He has no right to continue in power,” Sanjay said.

