TRS leader distributes liquor & chicken to celebrate KCR's bid to go national

A senior leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) distributed liquor and chicken among locals in Warangal a day ahead of his boss K Chandrashekhar Rao's proposed move to launch a national party.

According to reports, the Telangana chief minister plans to announce his foray into national politics on the occasion of 'Vijayadasami' on Wednesday.

To celebrate the same, TRS leader Rajanala Srihari was seen giving away liquor bottles and chicken to locals. Two life-size cardboard cutouts of the CM and his minister son KT Rama Rao flaunted the distribution ceremony. Srihari's

Reports suggested that the particulars of launch of the party are being worked out and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) could be renamed. The rebranded outfit may not be declared as a national party immediately, news agency PTI had earlier reported.

On September 5, Rao, also known as KCR, had said free power would be supplied to farmers across the country, if a non-BJP government was voted to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Days later, he had spoken about the proposed national party for the first time while speaking in the Legislative Assembly. Rao has met several Opposition leaders in a bid to stitch an Opposition alliance.

Rao, who recently met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar in Patna, called for a "BJP mukt Bharat" (BJP-free India) blaming the saffron camp for the many ills plaguing the country.

In his public meetings in Telangana last month, he had spoken about Telangana playing a vibrant role in national politics. The TRS, in its foundation day event in April this year, had adopted a political resolution resolving that the party should play a key role in national politics for the wider interest of the country as the BJP is exploiting "communal sentiments" for its political convenience.

