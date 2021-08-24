TRS MLA Ramesh’s plea over citizenship row to be heard by Telangana high court today

The Telangana High Court will on Tuesday hear the writ petition filed by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) legislator Chennamaneni Ramesh on the cancellation of his Indian citizenship by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA).

Ramesh went to Germany for employment in the early 1990s and obtained German citizenship in 1993 after surrendering his Indian passport. He returned to India in 2008 and applied for Indian citizenship which was granted to him by the MHA. He has been representing the Vemulawada assembly constituency since 2009.

The MHA cancelled his Indian citizenship in September 2017 on the ground that he possessed German citizenship and had not followed the stipulated norms while obtaining his Indian citizenship. According to the Citizenship Act, a person who applies for Indian citizenship will have to be present in India at least for 12 months before the date of application. However, Congress leader Adi Srinivas filed a complaint with the MHA stating that Ramesh still held a German passport and had visited Germany within the stipulated period of 12 months.

In September of 2017, a committee appointed by the MHA found Srinivas’ claims to be true and concluded that Ramesh obtained Indian citizenship “by playing fraud upon the Government of India and concealing crucial material facts of his visits abroad during the last twelve months immediately preceding his application for Indian citizenship”.

Following which Ramesh filed a review petition with the MHA and also moved the Telangana High Court where he was granted a stay order. Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of Telangana high court while hearing his writ petition on August 10 asked N Rajeshwar Rao, assistant solicitor general of Telangana, to urge the Indian embassy to seek clarification from the German consulate.