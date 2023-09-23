Trudeau says info on allegations shared with New Delhi ‘weeks ago’

The “credible allegations” related to the potential link between Indian agents and the killing of Sikh radical Hardeep Singh Nijjar were communicated to New Delhi “weeks ago,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Canada has shared the credible allegations — that I talked about on Monday — with India,” Trudeau said in a media interaction on Friday.

Trudeau was referring to his statement in the House of Commons during which he made the allegations about India in Nijjar’s murder on June 18. “We hope that they engage with us so we can get to the bottom of this very serious matter,” he said on Friday.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in New Delhi earlier that “no specific information” has been received from Canada.

Trudeau’s charges have led to a series of fallouts, including both countries expelling diplomats. The Indian diplomat, who was based in Ottawa, has already left Canada.

However, Canada has also attempted tempering its stance. “India is a country of growing importance and a country that we need to continue to work with not just in a region but around the world and we are not looking to provoke or cause problems,” Trudeau said on Thursday in New York.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, François-Philippe Champagne, Canada’s minister of innovation, science and industry, told BNN Bloomberg network: “I think it’s a time to de-escalate. I don’t think it’s in anyone’s interest to escalate any of that.”

Emboldened by Trudeau’s allegations, the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice called for shutting down India’s mission in Canada on September 25 and for the expulsion of India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa. In a video that went viral, it asked Canadian Hindus of Indian origin to leave the country.

The video attracted more condemnation on Friday, as Pierre Poilievre, leader of the opposition Conservative Party, posted on X (formerly Twitter), “In recent days, we have seen hateful comments targeting Hindus in Canada. Conservatives condemn these comments against our Hindu neighbours and friends. Hindus have made invaluable contributions to every part of our country and will always be welcome here.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The only cabinet minister from the community, Anita Anand, joined in. “As Hindu Canadians, our home is here,” she posted on X. “Our Canadian society is diverse and inclusive and we must hold those values close to our hearts day in and day out.”

However, Hindu organisations are disappointed that Trudeau has yet to address the issue. “We expect the PM to not only react but also help drive some concrete action. As he has mentioned, this is a country of rule of law,” Manish Puri, a member of the Hindu Community of Canada, said on Thursday.

Concern over the attack on the community has resulted in a surge in support for an e-petition before the House of Commons to recognise Hinduphobia in the glossary of terms in the Human Rights Code to describe anti-Hindu prejudice and discrimination.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The petition, e-4507, has so far gathered nearly 16,000 signatures, jumping from 9,000 recorded just 48 hours ago, whereas the threshold to have it referred to the government is just 500.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON