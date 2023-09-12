Trudeau’s departure likely to be delayed further; replacement aircraft diverted

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s departure from New Delhi may be delayed further as a replacement aircraft expected to arrive in the Indian capital on Monday night after his Airbus plane developed a snag may now arrive later due to its unscheduled diversion, CBC News reported. The snag prevented Trudeau from leaving as scheduled after the G20 Summit on Sunday night. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau

CBC News reported Royal Canadian Air Force’s CC-150 Polaris despatched to New Delhi was diverted from London though it was supposed to be routed through Rome. No reason was provided for the diversion. The report said CC-150 Polaris may only leave London on Tuesday morning (local time). CBC reported as a fallback measure, a technician with a replacement part has also been sent to Delhi.

Trudeau may return aboard the Airbus plane if it meets air safety regulations. Another aircraft will be sent to collect him and his entourage if neither the original plane nor the replacement is available.

The aircraft Trudeau uses is 36 years old and has caused problems earlier too. In October 2016, it returned to Ottawa half an hour after taking off for Belgium. That plane was out of service for 16 months and a backup was grounded in London in December 2019 when Trudeau was there for a NATO summit.

Trudeau’s main opponent, leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre, attacked the Prime Minister for mismanagement. “Now Trudeau gets to experience the same flight delays he has imposed on Canadians through his mismanagement of federal airports,” he wrote on social media platform X

In another post, he said there is a little turbulence on the horizon. “But a new crew is on the way for the country we know and love. Let’s bring it home.” The reference was to a potential change in government in the 2025 federal elections. The ruling Liberal Party has been trailing the Conservatives in recent opinion polls by double-digit margins.

Trudeau stayed in his room in New Delhi’s Lalit Hotel after his Airbus plane developed the snag amid frosty India-Canada ties. India issued a tersely worded statement expressing “strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada” on Sunday before secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) arranged a “Khalistan referendum” at a gurdwara in British Columbia.

The referendum was held hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Trudeau strong concerns about anti-India elements promoting secessionism from Canadian soil and inciting violence against diplomats.

The exercise was conducted at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, which SFJ leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar headed before he was gunned down on June 18. It was the latest in a string of moves in Canada that have hurt bilateral relations.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of the banned SFJ and a designated terrorist, was present at the referendum.

During a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in New Delhi on Sunday, Modi told Trudeau that mutual respect and trust are essential for progress in bilateral ties.

Extremists have held rallies in support of Khalistan in Canada and targeted Indian diplomatic facilities and officials. A float at a rally eulogised the assassins of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

