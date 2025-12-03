Trump deserves credit 'very dangerous' peace deals like India-Pakistan, claims Marco Rubio

US State Secretary Marco Rubio has claimed that President Donald Trump deserves "tremendous credit" for having brokered several peace deals, including the "very dangerous ones like India and Pakistan", an unfounded claim against which New Delhi has maintained that there was no "third-party" mediation in reaching the ceasefire understanding during the conflict in May. Donald Trump said that that he should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for each of the "eight wars" he has stopped.(Bloomberg)

Rubio, during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Tuesday, said that for the first time in decades, American foreign policy was guided entirely by whether it made the US "safer, stronger and more prosperous".

"If it is, he's (Trump) for it. If it doesn't, he's against it. And that sort of clarity is transformation," he added.

Rubio further stated, "Not to mention all the other peace deals, very dangerous ones like India and Pakistan or Cambodia and Thailand, and so on...Mr President, I think you deserve tremendous credit for the transformational aspect of our foreign policy."

Earlier at the meeting, the US President repeated his claim for the nth time that he had resolved several global conflicts, including between India and Pakistan, asserting, again, that he should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for each of the "eight wars" he has stopped.

“We ended eight wars... But we're going to do one more, I think, I hope,” Trump said, referring to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as discussions on a peace deal are underway in the region.

Trump also credits himself with having 'resolved' conflicts between Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Rwanda and Congo, within the first eight months of his second term in the Oval Office.

The US President also claims credit for resolving the Israel-Hamas conflict.

On Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that Trump will host Congo President Felix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo and Rwanda President Paul Kagame to sign a "historic peace and economic agreement" brokered by the US President.

While Trump has consistently claimed to have brokered the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan using tariff threats and trade deals, New Delhi has firmly maintained its stance that there was no third-party intervention.

India made it clear that the ceasefire understanding reached in the four-day conflict with Pakistan in May was after Islamabad's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reached out to his Indian counterpart.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack that left 26 people dead. India's defence forces launched the operation, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

After four days of fighting, India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to cease all hostilities.