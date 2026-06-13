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Trump to meet PM Modi during G7 summit in France next week, White House says

PM Modi has departed for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, during which he will attend the G7 summit.

Updated on: Jun 13, 2026 08:56 pm IST
Edited by Majid Alam
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US President Donald Trump is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during G7 Summit in France next week, a White House official said on Saturday. The Indian side is yet to confirm the meeting of the two leaders.

US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi are likely to meet during G7 Summit next week.(REUTERS)

PM Modi has departed for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, during which he will attend the summit. The G7 Summit will be held in Evian, France, on June 16 and 17.

The senior US administration officials said that Trump will also meet with Middle Eastern leaders and attend a working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the global summit.

Trump is expected to discuss demining the Strait of Hormuz during the summit even as the US and Iran are "closer than ever" to sign a peace deal.

PM Modi on G7 Summit, France visit

In his departure statement, PM Modi said India's participation in the G7 Summit reflects the confidence reposed in the country by its partners and its growing global profile.

 
g7 summit france white house modi narendra modi donald trump
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