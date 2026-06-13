Trump to meet PM Modi during G7 summit in France next week, White House says

US President Donald Trump is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during G7 Summit in France next week, a White House official said on Saturday. The Indian side is yet to confirm the meeting of the two leaders.

US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi are likely to meet during G7 Summit next week.(REUTERS)

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PM Modi has departed for a week-long visit to France and Slovakia, during which he will attend the summit. The G7 Summit will be held in Evian, France, on June 16 and 17.

The senior US administration officials said that Trump will also meet with Middle Eastern leaders and attend a working session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the global summit.

Trump is expected to discuss demining the Strait of Hormuz during the summit even as the US and Iran are "closer than ever" to sign a peace deal.

PM Modi on G7 Summit, France visit

In his departure statement, PM Modi said India's participation in the G7 Summit reflects the confidence reposed in the country by its partners and its growing global profile.

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{{^usCountry}} "This is the eighth consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South," PM Modi said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "This is the eighth consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South," PM Modi said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On his trip to France, the prime minister said the European nation occupies a special place in India's strategic vision while his visit to Slovakia marks a historic milestone and builds on the growing momentum in bilateral ties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On his trip to France, the prime minister said the European nation occupies a special place in India's strategic vision while his visit to Slovakia marks a historic milestone and builds on the growing momentum in bilateral ties. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision. Earlier this year, President Macron visited India, and we elevated our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "France occupies a special place in India's strategic vision. Earlier this year, President Macron visited India, and we elevated our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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