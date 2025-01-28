Menu Explore
Trump-Modi meet possible around AI Summit in France?

ByShishir Gupta
Jan 28, 2025 09:17 AM IST

The conversation between the two leaders was warm with both sides committed to take bilateral relationship forward.

After the more than 20 minute warm and friendly conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump over phone, it appears that both leaders are headed towards an early summit meeting to lay the road-map for India-US bilateral ties.

PM Modi and President Trump’s cordial phone call hints at an upcoming summit to strengthen India-US ties.
PM Modi and President Trump's cordial phone call hints at an upcoming summit to strengthen India-US ties.

There is a strong possibility of the two leaders meeting each other next month in Washington around the artificial intelligence summit in France on February 10-12 even though the dates are still being worked out. During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders appeared to be on the same page as they discussed bilateral and global politics with Ukraine war and Israel-Gaza war on top of the agenda.

According to top sources, the conversation was between two friends and took off from the time when Trump was the 45th President of US.

The two leaders discussed QUAD in the context of Indo-Pacific and work is on to finalize the dates for the summit later this year in India. While President Trump talked about India buying American made security equipment and fair trade, India also believes in fair trade and will buy 31 Predator MQ 9B armed drones from US at the cost of USD four billion.

President Trump has also told the media that PM Modi will do the right thing when it comes to illegal immigration as the 47th President steps up on his election promise of stopping illegals entering US. President Trump showed his commitment to stop illegal immigration when he forced Colombia to accept illegals or face trade tariffs and ban on US visas.

It is quite evident that India-US ties are set to take off in Trump 2.0 as conversations between the key principals of the new administration as well as the top leaders have been very positive with both sides committed to deepen bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
