Trust has become India's strongest currency, PM Modi says in Malaysia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is seen as a “trusted partner for growth,” a fact evident during recent trade deals with the United States, the United Kingdom and the “mother of all deals” with the European Union. PM Modi in Malaysia said that trust has become India's strongest currency (PTI)

PM Modi made the remarks in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur, where he arrived earlier in the day for a two-day visit.

While addressing a community programme, PM Modi said that "Trust has become India's strongest currency and referred to the trade deals India has agreed with several countries, news agency PTI reported. He also said that the Indian diaspora served as a living bridge between India and Malaysia and announced a new consulate in the archipelago nation.

Nearly three million people of Indian descent reside in Malaysia, making it the second largest in the world. Among them, an overwhelming majority is of Tamil origin.

During his address, PM Modi highlighted the singing abilities of his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim and stressed his love of Tamil songs of legendary actor-politician M G Ramachandran (MGR).

PM calls Tamil ‘India’s gift to the world' Talking about the Tamil language, PM said, “Tamil is India's gift to the world.” He further called Tamil literature eternal and global. He also gave reference of India's Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Union ministers S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sritharaman to state that Tamil people have "served humanity with their talents."

Lauding the abilities of the Tamil diaspora, PM Modi said that, inspired by the history of Tamil, the Tiruvalluvar chair has been established at the University of Malaya. "We will now set up our Tiruvalluvar Centre to further strengthen our shared heritage," the prime minister was quoted as saying.

This visit to Malaysia marks the PM's first foreign visit in 2026. PM Modi said he has been friends with the Malaysian Prime Minister even before Anwar Ibrahim became the Prime Minister. He also stressed ‘IMPACT’ (India-Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation), calling it a guiding word for India's relationship with Malaysia.

PM Modi arrived in Malaysia on Saturday and received a warm welcome at the event, where more than 800 dancers showcased Indian classical and folk dances. Following this, PM Modi and his counterpart travelled in the same car and arrived amid slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and chants of 'Modi, Modi'.

Malaysia PM says India among top trading partners Highlighting the importance of India, the Malaysian PM said that India is among the “top trading partners” of the country. "It is not only goods that move between us, but in 2025, over 1.5 million Indian visitors came to Malaysia," Ibrahim added.

This is the third visit of the prime minister to Malaysia, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership', in August 2024.