‘Trust the judicial process’: Chirag Paswan on Pappu Yadav's arrest

Union Minister Chirag Paswan described the arrest of Purnea MP Pappu Yadav as part of the process, emphasising that no member of parliament can be arrested without reason and that such actions are based on certain facts. Chirag Paswan criticised opposition parties, including the Congress and its ally, the RJD, for engaging in a politics of revenge while in power. (PTI)

"This is part of a process. No one can arrest any MP without reason. There must be certain facts on the basis of which this action has been taken. In such a situation, I believe that everyone should trust the judicial process. If they are innocent, no one can harm them, but if someone is guilty, because this case is very serious, and if someone is involved in it, I think the truth should come out," Chirag Paswan told reporters.

Paswan also criticised opposition parties, including the Congress and its ally, the RJD, for engaging in a politics of revenge while in power.

"Parties like Congress and their ally, the RJD, engage in politics of revenge when they are in power. In the NDA, if someone is guilty, they will not be spared, and if someone is innocent, no harm will be done to them," he added.

Meanwhile, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav was arrested by the Patna Police at his residence on Friday in connection with a case dating back to 1995.

Patna SP City Bhanu Pratap Singh said the case was registered under the old Indian Penal Code, which has since been replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case involves Sections 419, 420, 468, 448, 506 and 120B and is linked to the Gardanibagh police station.

The bail application of Pappu Yadav will be heard on Monday, his Advocate, Shivnandan Bharti, said on Saturday, adding that Yadav was arrested following questionable police action and has been shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) under judicial custody due to his deteriorating health. (ANI)